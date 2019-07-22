The Carefree Highwaymen will play Saturday at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Enjoy tunes such as "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" and "Hallelujah."

8 p.m. Saturday, The Grape Life, Davenport. Free admission; $10 minimum purchase per person.

