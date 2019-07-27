032119-qct-qca-bix-009

The logo for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 is seen during a press conference at the Isle Casino in Bettendorf, Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com

Steve Bergman is the chief cheerleader at 323 McClellan Boulevard, where a “shower” of water is provided for the runners of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

He applauds those walking the final crest of the boulevard at 9 a.m. The speakers play the song ”Highway to Hell.”

Bergman said, “There are more partiers at the end of the race,” but he admits he can barely last as long as the runners.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments