Steve Bergman is the chief cheerleader at 323 McClellan Boulevard, where a “shower” of water is provided for the runners of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
He applauds those walking the final crest of the boulevard at 9 a.m. The speakers play the song ”Highway to Hell.”
Bergman said, “There are more partiers at the end of the race,” but he admits he can barely last as long as the runners.
