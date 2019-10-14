• 2642 Brady St., Davenport; 2225 W. 53rd St., #100, Davenport; 563-676-1104, facebook.com/TheCoffeeRevolutionQC
The Coffee Revolution has quite an extensive menu that “caters to everybody, whether they like coffee or not,” said manager Amanda Fleener. And with so many syrups, juices and other ingredients, the options for concoctions are endless.
On tap at The Coffee Revolution are the apple pie latte; the Conan O'Brien, made with brown sugar cinnamon and gingerbread syrups and white chocolate; a pumpkin pie latte; a pumpkin white mocha for those who like pumpkin but not pumpkin spice; and the Autumn Breeze Monster (Energy) Cooler for those who do not like coffee or simply want another option.
Energy drink-based beverages are “definitely a huge trend,” Fleener said. “A lot of people love the energy drinks; I'm definitely one of them.”
Autumn Breeze is one of her favorites, she said, adding that she likes it blended with ice like a slushy.
No matter what drink you choose, Fleener and the rest of the employees will work to make it look as good as it tastes. “People love, like, the aesthetic of the drinks, and I think that's why a lot of people get them, too," she said.
My picks from The Coffee Revolution include:
• Apple Pie Latte: Topped with a dusting of cinnamon and sugar, the Apple Pie Latte is fall in a cup. It includes a swirl of red apple, brown sugar and cinnamon syrups, along with white chocolate powder, creating a drink that's warm and comforting but not overwhelmingly sweet. The apple flavor also comes through nicely without an artificial aftertaste.
• Autumn Breeze Cooler: I am not at all a fan of energy drinks, but this was pretty tasty. In fact, it was the first “energy drink” I've ever had that I didn't spit out.
Like Coffee Revolution's other coolers, Autumn Breeze is made with Monster Energy Zero Ultra, plus a blend of flavors including cherry lime, pineapple and orange juice. They paint the drink a beautiful shade of oranges and reds, and Monster gives it the perfect amount of carbonation.
The fruity flavors lend a more fruit-punch vibe than the almost medicinal flavor energy drinks can have. It is pretty sweet, but if you have a sweet tooth, this is a drink to try.
