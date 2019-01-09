The Rock Island Supper Club will host "The Cool Sessions," featuring live jazz music, spoken-word performances and live painting, this weekend. The events starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Supper Club, 1611 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Admission costs $10 at the door. For more info, visit facebook.com/rockislandsupperclub.

Bi-State Digital Editor

