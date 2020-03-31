The countdown clock is clicking again for the Tokyo Olympics

"There are a lot of venues that can't make a decision yet. So we have to negotiate with them," he said. "If we have to make a change to the venues, then we might have to change the competition schedule as well.

"I personally don't think there are going to be many major changes to the (competition) schedule," he added. "But our discussions haven't gone that far yet."

David Wallechinsky, the president of the International Society of Olympic Historians, said the Olympics in 2021 — they will still be officially called the 2020 Olympics — could become a symbol for a world pulling together after the pandemic.

"I see this postponement as more of an opportunity for the Olympic Movement, rather than a setback," he said in an email to The Associated Press.

He said an outright cancellation, rather than postponement, probably was not feasible.

"From a financial point of view, cancellation was not a viable option," he said. "The repercussions would have been complex and widespread."