6. The Crooked Cactus Band

The Crooked Cactus Band, aka Los Nopales Chuecos, will play a free concert 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the LeClaire Park band shell, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport. The band plays a mix of Latin and classic rock, with a dynamic trumpet section.

7 p.m. Sunday, LeClaire Park band shell, Davenport. Free.

