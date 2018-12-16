8. The Dawn live album recording 

Quad-City based band The Dawn is recording a live album during two concerts on back-to-back nights at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and you're invited to be there for the shows. The Dawn will be playing starting at 7 p.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $10 in advance for each show at raccoonmotel.com

Friday and Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $10

