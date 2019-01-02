The Diner opened in November on the second floor of the Freight House in Davenport. The menu offers classic breakfast, lunch and dinner options with a top-notch view of the Mississippi River near Modern Woodmen Park. Try the chicken and waffles, maple bourbon sweet potato skillet, meatloaf melt or classic hamburger.
The Diner, at 421 W. River Dr. Davenport, is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thedinerqc.
