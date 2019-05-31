iWireless Center, Moline, October 2013

Eagles in concert

Eagles Don Henley and Glenn Frey perform at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Monday October 21, 2013.

Bill Klutho had never seen The Eagles in concert before the supergroup’s 2013 tour included a stop in Moline. Less than three years after the Quad-City performance, Eagles co-founder and co-lead singer Glenn Frey died at 67. 

“They sounded tremendous,” Klutho recalled, noting Eagles co-founder Bernie Leadon also performed in the show. “Those guys were a big part of my formative years, listening to their music — that first Eagles album, the first Jackson Browne album, those Elektra-Asylum artists. They had the great acoustic sound, the harmonies. Those guys were the embodiment of that sound, the Southern California sound.

“The whole rumor before that (Eagles) tour, the guys were in it just for another payday, and Moline's not a big venue for them. They were all in from what we could see. The harmonies were great, and they looked like they were having a good time. There’s a famous line from Joe DiMaggio — someone asked him, 'Why do you play hard every day?' And he said, 'There’s always somebody from the crowd who’s never seen me before.'

“Even if those guys had done that music forever, they were still trying to make it fresh for the audience, which is good. And Joe Walsh played his role to a T.”

