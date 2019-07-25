This will be Wachal’s last year to coordinate the post-party food. Taking her place will be Annette Oberlander, who works for Wachal at Sharon’s Styling Studio, Davenport.

She has volunteered for the Bix 7 for 10 years, and has a favorite moment of the day.

“On race day, between 4:30 and 5 a.m., that’s such a beautiful moment,” she said. “It’s very peaceful.”

Oberlander says some volunteers have helped for three or even four decades. “Each year, the youth volunteers bring in more,” she said. “Rarely do I have somebody that says, ‘(Volunteering) is not for me.’ The majority of the people come back.”

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments