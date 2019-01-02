The way that seniors Nick Easley, Jake Gervase, Jack Hockaday, Parker Hesse and Matt Nelson closed their Hawkeye careers proved to provide a great storyline.
The walk-on to starter to storybook ending that Easley and Gervase crafted with their Outback Bowl performances has been well documented and you can read more about that at Hawkmania.com.
Easley's career day -- eight catches for 104 yards and two scores including a 75-yard touchdown reception that accounted for more than one-third of the season-low 199 yards -- and Gervase's fourth-quarter interception in the end zone followed by a pass break up on fourth down to end Mississippi State's futile final drive were the type of efforts Iowa needed from its most veteran players to beat a rated opponent.
Coach Kirk Ferentz shed a few tears while standing in the side of the room at the postgame news conference as Easley talked about what it meant to him to be given a chance to compete at Iowa after walking on.
The Iowa coach also labeled himself proud of the relentless and resilient performances he saw throughout the line up.
Hockaday and Hesse each finished with six tackles while Nelson had four. Hesse and Nelson each finished getting credited with half a tackle for a loss during a fourth-quarter series which saw Mississippi State settle a field goal after being stopped three times after getting first-and-goal from the Iowa 1-yard line. Hesse teamed with Anthony Nelson for a 1-yard loss on second down before Matt Nelson and Gervase stopped the Bulldogs at the line of scrimmage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.