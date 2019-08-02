9. The Fey and Soultru

The Fey and Soultru will be in concert Friday at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show at 9 p.m. Admission is $8. The Fey from Lincoln, Nebraska will appear with Quad-City soul-hip-hop artist Soultru as part of a short run of shows together. Both acts are signed to The Record Machine, a music label based out of Kansas City. The Fey is a rock-soul sextet. Soultru combines his poetic and lyrical talents with a soulful voice to forge his own sound.

9 p.m. Friday, Rozz-Tox, Rock Island. $8

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments