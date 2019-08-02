9. The Fey and Soultru
The Fey and Soultru will be in concert Friday at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show at 9 p.m. Admission is $8. The Fey from Lincoln, Nebraska will appear with Quad-City soul-hip-hop artist Soultru as part of a short run of shows together. Both acts are signed to The Record Machine, a music label based out of Kansas City. The Fey is a rock-soul sextet. Soultru combines his poetic and lyrical talents with a soulful voice to forge his own sound.
9 p.m. Friday, Rozz-Tox, Rock Island. $8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.