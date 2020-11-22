The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions

Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 41-21 victory at Penn State on Saturday:
1. The good
Iowa's opportunistic defense continues to thrive at turning over teams.
The Hawkeyes collected four more turnovers at Beaver Stadium with Zach VanValkenburg recovering two fumbles before Chauncey Golston and Daviyon Nixon intercepted fourth-quarter passes to help Iowa finish off Penn State.
Through five games, Iowa has turned over opponents 14 times while turning the ball over just seven times.
With 10 interceptions and four fumble recoveries, the Hawkeyes' turnover margin ranks sixth among teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Iowa trails only Northwestern among its Big Ten Conference peers in that category although Indiana and Illinois also rank in the top 10 nationally.
That work has helped the Hawkeyes rank in the top four in the Big Ten in every major defensive statistical category, third in scoring defense (16 ppg), total defense (319.8 ypg), pass defense (217.2 ypg) and fourth in run defense at 102.6 yards per game.
2. The exceptionally good
Is there an interior defensive lineman in the Big Ten playing better football than Nixon?
The junior defensive tackle finished Saturday with five tackles, one sack, 1.5 tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry and one memory of a lifetime.
Nixon's 71-yard interception return for Iowa's final score was a thing of beauty as the 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman slipped between a pair of pursuing Penn State players, offering a bit of a Euro step and even shuffling the ball from one arm to the other as he collected his first-ever pick six.
"It was an impressive play by a really impressive football player,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "The bad news is, we'll probably be hearing about this for the next month, if not longer.''
That's something Ferentz is willing to live with.
"You talk about a big play. That's a big play,'' Ferentz said.
3. The better by the day
There are still some rough edges to smooth out, but Iowa's offense continues to show growth.
Building around the strength of its offensive front, the Hawkeyes are well on their way to establishing an identity built around a physical run game.
Only three Big Ten teams — Maryland with a limited three-game sample at 5.4, Ohio State at 5.2 and Illinois at 5.1 — average more than the five yards per carry Iowa now averages on the ground.
The Hawkeyes ran for 175 yards at Penn State, reaching that mark for the fourth time, and it complemented a passing attack that picked up 186 yards.
"We've got really good football players on our team who try,'' Ferentz said. "Things don't always go the way they want, but they try. As long as you're doing that, you've got a chance to grow.''
4. The poetic justice
Hollywood could not have created a better backdrop for Ferentz to earn his 100th Big Ten victory than in the shadows of Mount Nittany.
Returning to the state where he grew up, where he played high school football and earned his first college coaching opportunity as a graduate assistant, Ferentz has made his respect for the Penn State program clear throughout his 22-year tenure as Iowa's head coach.
Some of his most significant victories at Iowa have occurred at Beaver Stadium, from a program-turning double-overtime win in 2000 to an overtime victory that opened the Hawkeyes' unbeaten Big Ten run two years later and the bizarre 6-4 win in 2004, Ferentz has had a lot to celebrate at Penn State.
Saturday's win was Iowa's first there since 2009, significant because it allowed Ferentz to join elite company in Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and Amos Alonzo Stagg with 100 league victories.
5. The ugly
Penn State sits at 0-5 for the first time in its 134 seasons of football, a byproduct of turnover problems that continued against Iowa.
While Iowa QB Spencer Petras had a costly fumble on a snap for the Hawkeyes, the Nittany Lions' four turnovers led to 24 points for Iowa.
"The story of the game is you can't turn the ball over, and that's been the story of the season,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said following the game.
Ferentz views the Nittany Lions' winless predicament as an example of how thin the line between winning and losing can be in college football.
"If they can be 0-5, that means anybody can be 0-5,'' Ferentz said. "There are no guarantees in sports.''
