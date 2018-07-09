JDC Family Zone
Baxter, a robot in the Family Fun Zone that pulls the ball out of the hole and returns it to the tee, works his magic Tuesday as kids line up to putt inside the tent.

The Family Zone offers an air-conditioned respite from the heat. Fun for all, it offers interactive games, activities and teaching tools for golfers. New this year, is a Golf Tech putting analysis machine. It joins the John Deere equipment simulators and a robotic STEM display. The Family Zone is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

