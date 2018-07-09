The Family Zone offers an air-conditioned respite from the heat. Fun for all, it offers interactive games, activities and teaching tools for golfers. New this year, is a Golf Tech putting analysis machine. It joins the John Deere equipment simulators and a robotic STEM display. The Family Zone is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
