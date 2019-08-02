“The Furious Bongos Play the Music of Frank Zappa” Friday at the Redstone Room in the River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show at 8:30 p.m. for ages 19 and older (minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian.) Tickets are $10 general admission in advance, $12 day of the show, at www.eventbrite.com
8:30 p.m. Friday, Redstone Room, Davenport. $10-$12
