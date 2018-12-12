The Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League is a six-person swing band from Minneapolis, Minnesota, that plays styles of jazz and other music from as far back as the 1930s. They'll be playing a show with Quad-City based band Soultru on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $8 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments