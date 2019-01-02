Iowa had a lot of nice wins on its way to a 9-4 record.

The Hawkeyes didn't have a signature win until they earned their first victory of the season over a rated opponent on Tuesday, providing the 18th-ranked Bulldogs with a lesson in physical Big Ten football with the way they battled from start to finish in the bowl win.

That was particularly true on the defensive side of the ball, where the Hawkeyes did a decent job defending the run and rattled Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. Not necessarily known for his passing skills, he had completed just over 52 percent of his pass attempts on the year but had shown recent growth that Iowa negated.

The Bulldogs' senior had topped 62 percent passing and had not been intercepted while leading Mississippi State to a 4-1 record in its last five regular-season games, the lone loss at 24-0 setback to top-ranked Alabama.

While he did run for 103 of the 190 yards the Bulldogs gained on the ground, Fitzgerald connected on 14-of-32 passes and Chauncey Golston and Jake Gervase intercepted passes and Golston recovered a fumble. Iowa scored a season-high 17 points off of those turnovers.

As much as Iowa struggled offensively, gaining an average of 3.9 yards on the 51 plays it ran, Mississippi State averaged a fairly pedestrian 4.6 yards on its 74 snaps. The Hawkeyes also had five tackles for a loss, one sack, broke up five passes and recorded two quarterback hurries.

