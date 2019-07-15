The Grateful Dead Experience: The Schwag will play at 9 p.m. Friday at RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets will be $10 at the door for this ages 21 and older show. The Schwag is a band of musicians dedicated to carrying on the vibe and music of the legendary Grateful Dead. Founded in 1991, the group has performed more than 3,000 concerts all over the United States. This group averages 150 shows a year and has a working song list of more than 200 songs from the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band catalog.

9 p.m. Friday, RIBCO, Rock Island. $10

