The fair, which is celebrating its 100th year, will be Tuesday through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. The 2019 Grandstand entertainment includes Dan + Shay on Tuesday, Brooks & Dunn on Wednesday, Jake Owen on Thursday, Tesla on Friday, Nickelback on Saturday and Brad Paisley on Sunday. Fun cards, which give you access to the fairgrounds and grandstand, are $85. No individual tickets will be sold for the Grandstand events. Daily grounds admission: Adult tickets (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds): $10 per day; child tickets ages 4-12 (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds): $5 per day and kids younger than 3 admitted free.

Tuesday-Sunday, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. Admission information: http://mvfair.com/

