The fair, which is celebrating its 100th year, will be Tuesday through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. The 2019 Grandstand entertainment includes Dan + Shay on Tuesday, Brooks & Dunn on Wednesday, Jake Owen on Thursday, Tesla on Friday, Nickelback on Saturday and Brad Paisley on Sunday. Fun cards, which give you access to the fairgrounds and grandstand, are $85. No individual tickets will be sold for the Grandstand events. Daily grounds admission: Adult tickets (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds): $10 per day; child tickets ages 4-12 (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds): $5 per day and kids younger than 3 admitted free.
Tuesday-Sunday, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. Admission information: http://mvfair.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.