The Halfloves, indie rockers, have been hailed as "the best currently active rock band in Iowa" by the Iowa Informer. They'll play the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Friday, June 7. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets, $10, are available at eventbrite.com.

