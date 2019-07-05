The renowned John Deere Classic returns to TPC Deere Run Monday through Sunday. TPC Deere Run is an 18-hole golf course, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis, operated by the PGA Tour as a member of its Tournament Players Club network of golf courses. Dustin Lynch will be featured in a charity concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. The standing-room-only concert benefits the Bonus Fund, which provides all 500-plus local and regional participating Birdies for Charity organizations an additional 5-10 percent bonus check to go along with the funds they raised through the program in 2019. Concert tickets start at $75 at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets for the John Deere Classic are available at www.vividseats.com, starting at $44.
John Deere Classic, Monday-Sunday, TPC Deere Run, Silvis. $44 and up.
