This emotional, intimate musical explores the five-year relationship of two New Yorkers in their 20s through an unconventional structure: He tells the story from start to finish, while she tells it from its final days backward. The show is presented by The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline. For tickets and more information, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.

Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m., through April 7. The Black Box Theatre, Moline. $16

