This new play, based on the classic children's book, The Little Prince, tells the story of a little boy who claims to be from another world. The all-ages show will be presented by QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave, Davenport, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next. Tickets are on a "pay what you can" basis.
