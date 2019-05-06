The Manny Lopez Big Band brings its swinging sound to The Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 E. 3rd Ave., Rock Island, on Friday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door, and are available at thecirca21speakeasy.com.

6 p.m. Friday, Circa '21 Speakeasy, Rock Island, $15-18

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments