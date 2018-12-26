While looking for haunted places for a Halloween-themed story, our photo editor Kevin Smith and I spotted something strange, not particularly spooky, on the side of the road in Amber, Iowa. It was a large oak tree covered in hula hoops. I made it a mission to figure out the story behind the tree. And I did. The sense of mystery and the plain ol’ quirky factor made this story exciting to me. I also loved how people in the town of Amber as well those from afar who serendipitously discovered the tree felt the same way about it: That it served as a reminder of good and whimsy in the world.

