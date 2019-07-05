This legendary Quad-City band has more than 50 years of experience. They play the best of the 1960s and early 1970s. The group has opened for national acts including Jimi Hendrix, Herman's Hermits and The Yardbirds. Music will begin at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Rhythm Room at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, and it's open to anyone ages 21 or older at no cover charge.

8:30 p.m. Friday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.

