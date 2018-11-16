The Night People, a rock band that has played music in the Quad-Cities for over 50 years and was inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Association Hall of Fame in 2017. The group is playing a free show on Friday at Gyspsy Highway, formerly the Rusty Nail, at 2606 Locust St., Davenport. 

8 p.m. Friday, Gypsy Highway. Free

