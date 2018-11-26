Ballet Quad-Cities and Orchestra are again teaming up to bring a holiday tradition — "The Nutcracker" — to the stage. Show times include 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. at the Adler Theatre, 136. E. 3rd St., Davenport. You can also join the dancers and musicians for an afterglow at Hotel Blackhawk after the 7:30 performance. Tickets, which cost between $11 and $36, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
