The rock band called The 4onthefloor got its name for a reason: Each of its four members play a bass drum and all of their songs are written in 4/4 time. The band, which is based in Minneapolis and formed in 2009, is slated to play a show this weekend at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for the Saturday night show. Tickets, which cost $15 in advance, are available at raccoonmotel.com.
