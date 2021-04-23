The pandemic has been awful. It could have been so much worse.

But ultimately, any talk of vaccines might have been an academic discussion. Then, we didn't have the technologies that allowed so many people to socially distance while they waited for a vaccine. And even if you think we shouldn't have "canceled everything," you can acknowledge the evidence showing that a lot of economic activity probably would have stopped regardless. Twenty years ago, we wouldn't have had the online shopping and entertainment options that made isolation semi-tolerable.

All of which adds up to: Even a short time ago, more of us would have gotten sick, more of us would have lost loved ones, and, quite possibly, more of us would have lost businesses and jobs. The pandemic has been awful, and the toll too terrible for words. But it's also true that we avoided much suffering -- and just how much should stun us into silence every time we think about it.