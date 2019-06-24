From 6-10 p.m. Saturday, the Pena Brothers will play at The Main Event, 3819 State St., Bettendorf. The band will be inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. This fundraiser will help cover the band’s costs to attend the ceremony in Arnolds Park, Iowa, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Prizes, drawings and a silent auction will be featured along with music by the band.
6 p.m. Saturday, The Main Event, Bettendorf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.