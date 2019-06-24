From 6-10 p.m. Saturday, the Pena Brothers will play at The Main Event, 3819 State St., Bettendorf. The band will be inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. This fundraiser will help cover the band’s costs to attend the ceremony in Arnolds Park, Iowa, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Prizes, drawings and a silent auction will be featured along with music by the band.

6 p.m. Saturday, The Main Event, Bettendorf.

