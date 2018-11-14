See The Peterson Brothers, a blues/funk/rock 'n' roll band based in Austin, Texas and made up of brothers Glenn Jr., who is 21, and Alex, who is 19, play a concert, presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Moline Vikings Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Tickets cost $10 for Mississippi Valley Blues Society members and $12 for general admission. For more info, visit http://www.mvbs.org/events.php.
