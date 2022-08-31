The power of women: five films for Labor Day

The official end of summer is here.

The kids are back in school, fantasy football drafts are at a peak, and the days leading up to Labor Day are filled with hot dogs on the grill and whatever other cliche slice of Americana you can imagine.

If you're in the mood for a break, we have a cinematic Labor Day theme you might want to explore - five films about women in the workplace. The list is filled with stars - from Dolly Parton to Julia Roberts, and even a star-making performance from Sally Field.

A quick note - there were three films we had to note before the latest Labor Day passes into endless commercials for pumpkin spice lattes and repetitive campaign messages:

The first is "Office Space" (1999), because it is the funniest film about working ever made. Next up is John Ford's "Grapes of Wrath" (1940), one of the most visually striking black-and-white films of the sound era. And last, but far from least, we recommend "Antz" (1998). Kids will love the animated story and their parents will be shocked at its pro-labor message.

Without any more delay, here's that list:

1. 9 to 5 (1980) ... A comedy from 42 years ago about office administrators - when they were called "secretaries" - is still relative today? A growing chorus of film critics think so. Enjoy it for the performances or the message, this flick still holds up.

2. Erin Brockovich (2000) ... A decade before this film was made, "Pretty Woman" made Julia Roberts a star. Her performance in this movie cemented her status as a powerful, talented actor. A great, fact-based story of one woman taking on a powerful corporation.

3. Silkwood (1983) ... Based on the story of the life and death of labor activist Karen Silkwood, this film is carried by the drama and the performances of Meryl Streep, Cher, and Kurt Russell.

4. Norma Rae (1979) ... Sally Field won an Academy Award for her performance in this hardcore labor story of a single mom taking on a textile mill.

5. Sunshine Cleaners (2008) ... Emily Adams and Emily Blunt headline this little-known movie about a woman who turns to crime-scene cleaning to make a living. Steve Zahn and Alan Arkin round out the cast of this gem