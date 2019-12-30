You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The River Room
0 comments

The River Room

Enjoy a cocktail and apps with an expansive views of Mississippi River life from The River Room, the 9th floor of Hyatt Place, in The Bend complex in East Moline. The menu is American classic, from Ginn Fizz to Mississippi Sours on the cocktail menu and sausage or lump crab flatbreads.

The River Room, 109 Bend Place, East Moline, is open 5 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 309-755-6000 or visit facebook.com/theriverroombar.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News