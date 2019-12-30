Enjoy a cocktail and apps with an expansive views of Mississippi River life from The River Room, the 9th floor of Hyatt Place, in The Bend complex in East Moline. The menu is American classic, from Ginn Fizz to Mississippi Sours on the cocktail menu and sausage or lump crab flatbreads.
The River Room, 109 Bend Place, East Moline, is open 5 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 309-755-6000 or visit facebook.com/theriverroombar.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Liz Boardman
City Editor
Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.