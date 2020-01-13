3. The Rose Ensemble

The Rose Ensemble will perform 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa St., Davenport. Tickets, at $15 adults, $10 students, are available through First Presbyterian at http://bit.ly/roseensemble. The inventive vocal ensemble works to reach young listeners with the sounds of medieval music and the dramatic telling of ancient stories. They sing a capella and play a variety of early string and percussion instruments, This performance is presented by the Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series.