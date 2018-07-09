Remember that for security reasons, many types of bags aren't allowed on the course. Clear plastic bags are OK, and the tournament will provide clear gallon-size Ziploc bags. A graphic showing the types of bags allowed and banned is available at johndeereclassic.com/documents/BagPolicy.pdf.
Fans are asked to not bring these items: Knives, firearms or weapons of any nature (even with a permit – violation is a felony ARS Sec. 13-3102); cameras (Thursday – Sunday); bags larger than a small purse (6” x 6” x 6”), including lawn chair bags or umbrella sleeves; no posters, signs or banners; and coolers and beverages, other than a sealed water bottle or special items such as baby formula.
