Golf enthusiasts carry their belongings in clear plastic bags at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

Remember that for security reasons, many types of bags aren't allowed on the course. Clear plastic bags are OK, and the tournament will provide clear gallon-size Ziploc bags. A graphic showing the types of bags allowed and banned is available at johndeereclassic.com/documents/BagPolicy.pdf.

Fans are asked to not bring these items: Knives, firearms or weapons of any nature (even with a permit – violation is a felony ARS Sec. 13-3102); cameras (Thursday – Sunday); bags larger than a small purse (6” x 6” x 6”), including lawn chair bags or umbrella sleeves; no posters, signs or banners; and coolers and beverages, other than a sealed water bottle or special items such as baby formula.

