The Rust Belt in East Moline postpones upcoming events
091119-mda-nws-rustbelt-012

This is the the interior of the Rust Belt in East Moline.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

The Rust Belt music venue in East Moline announced Friday it is postponing all upcoming events as the COVID-19 disease continues to spread.

Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered that events that would draw more than 1,000 attendees be canceled or postponed for the next 30 days.

"The Rust Belt will be following the lead of many other major arenas, sports teams and public events and postponing upcoming events to stop the spread of COVID-19," according to a news release from the venue. It will communicate with ticket holders for upcoming shows regarding rescheduled dates or refunds.

