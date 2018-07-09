The man behind country hits such as "I Don't Dance," "I Drive Your Truck," "Drinking Class," "Hard to Love" and "A Woman Like You" will be on stage Saturday night at the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.

Lee Brice headlines the 8 p.m. concert, which includes opening acts Josh Dorr, Rick Monroe and Lewis Brice, the headliner's brother. Tickets are $47.50 and $39.50, available at the Adler box office, by phone at 563-326-8555 or online at TicketMaster.com.