The man behind country hits such as "I Don't Dance," "I Drive Your Truck," "Drinking Class," "Hard to Love" and "A Woman Like You" will be on stage Saturday night at the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.

Lee Brice headlines the 8 p.m. concert, which includes opening acts Josh Dorr, Rick Monroe and Lewis Brice, the headliner's brother. Tickets are $47.50 and $39.50, available at the Adler box office, by phone at 563-326-8555 or online at TicketMaster.com.

The pro-am tees off at 6:45 a.m. and noon Wednesday. Tournament play is scheduled to start about 7 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Wednesday's pro-am includes country music star Lee Brice as a celebrity guest. He will perform Wednesday night at third annual charity concert at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf. New country artist Lewis Brice will be the opening act from 7-7:45 p.m. with headliner Lee Brice taking the stage at 8 p.m. For tickets, call the JDC tournament office at 309-762-4653.

