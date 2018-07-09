The pro-am tees off at 6:45 a.m. and noon Wednesday. Tournament play is scheduled to start about 7 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Wednesday's pro-am includes country music star Lee Brice as a celebrity guest. He will perform Wednesday night at third annual charity concert at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf. New country artist Lewis Brice will be the opening act from 7-7:45 p.m. with headliner Lee Brice taking the stage at 8 p.m. For tickets, call the JDC tournament office at 309-762-4653.
