Ever since The Smoking Popes burst onto Chicago's punk scene in the early 1990s, the band has built a loyal following, ranging from their early indie releases to their critically-acclaimed major label records to having their song, "Need You Around" featured in the 1995 movie, "Clueless." Earlier this year, the group put out their first new album, titled "Into the Agony," in seven years. You can see The Smoking Popes, with special guests Johnnie Cluney and The Velies, on Thursday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Redstone Room, $15
