5. The Soul Company

The Soul Company will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Jazz musicians, some formerly with Phat Katz jazz, will play jazz standards. Admission is free, with a $10 minimum purchase per person for this 21-and-older show.
