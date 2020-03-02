You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
5. The Soul Company
0 comments

5. The Soul Company

The Soul Company will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Jazz musicians, some formerly with Phat Katz jazz, will play jazz standards. Admission is free, with a $10 minimum purchase per person for this 21-and-older show.

7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News