The Still Tide

The Still Tide, fronted by singer/guitarist Anna Morsett, will perform Tuesday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel.

Before beginning a stretch of shows in Europe later this month, Denver, Colorado-based indie rock band The Still Tide will make a stop in the Quad-Cities this week. See them, with Mo Carter and Company, on Tuesday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $8 in advance at raccoonmotel.com

7 p.m. Tuesday, Raccoon Motel, $8

