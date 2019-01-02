The final chapter to the 2018 football season has yet to be written.

Decisions that will come over the next few days from T.J. Hockenson, Amani Hooker and Anthony Nelson about their futures will shape the starting point for the Hawkeyes' 2019 season.

All three have acknowledged receiving feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Committee and all want to take a little time to step away from the season that just ended, talk with family members and then reach their own independent decisions about whether to return next season or declare for the NFL Draft.

Hockenson said he had a decent idea about what he going to do -- pegging it at 95 percent sure -- but even the Mackey Award winner wanted a little more time to get comfortable with his choice before announcing it publicly.

Hooker and Nelson both said their priority is to talk things through with family members and then reach a conclusion.

Their decisions will lead to a starting point for a 2019 team that swaps Maryland and Indiana with Michigan and Rutgers as cross-division opponents in the Big Ten and plays road games at Iowa State, Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

