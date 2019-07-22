People come from all over the world to run in and watch this race that includes Arconic's Jr. Bix for younger runners at 6 p.m. Friday. The Quad-City Times Bix 7 and Prairie Farms Quick Bix will be 8 a.m. Saturday. There's still time to register! Spectators should arrive early, because thousands participate and watch this incredible event.

Quad-City Times Bix 7, 8 a.m. Saturday, Davenport. Free for spectators. For registration information, go to www.bix7.com

