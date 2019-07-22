People come from all over the world to run in and watch this race that includes Arconic's Jr. Bix for younger runners at 6 p.m. Friday. The Quad-City Times Bix 7 and Prairie Farms Quick Bix will be 8 a.m. Saturday. There's still time to register! Spectators should arrive early, because thousands participate and watch this incredible event.
Quad-City Times Bix 7, 8 a.m. Saturday, Davenport. Free for spectators. For registration information, go to www.bix7.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.