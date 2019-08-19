At this family-friendly event, drag racing will be all day Friday-Sunday at Cordova International Raceway, 19425 Route 84 N., Cordova. General admission tickets start at $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Children ages 6-12 will be admitted for $10 on Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday. A three-day pass is $75 for adults, $20 for children, at 309-654-2110.

Friday-Sunday, Cordova International Raceway, Cordova. $5 up.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments