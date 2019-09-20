A tipi gathering will be Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29, at Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 1201 State Ave, Hampton, Illinois. Friday is a school group day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Students can see the tipis, learn history and experience the drum circle and dancing. Hours are 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call Mike, 309-203-1404. Admission is free.

Friday-Sunday, Illiniwek Forest Preserve, Hampton. Free admission.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments