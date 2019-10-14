At 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, the Grammy Award-winning gospel group the Thompson Community Choir, affectionately known as “The Tommies,” will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Rock Island High School Auditorium, 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-424-8586. Admission is $15 at the door, $10 in advance.
6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Rock Island High School Auditorium, Rock Island. $10 advance, $15 day of show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.