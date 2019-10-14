At 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, the Grammy Award-winning gospel group the Thompson Community Choir, affectionately known as “The Tommies,” will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Rock Island High School Auditorium, 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-424-8586. Admission is $15 at the door, $10 in advance.

