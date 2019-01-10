See The Travelin’ McCourys, a bluegrass band based in Nashville, with opening band River Valley Rangers, on Thursday, Jan. 24 at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.

