The Trump action that might actually kill us

"We need to control methane emissions now to maximize the advantages of gas and secure a role for decarbonized gas in the future energy system," BP wrote in a public comment last year. "Otherwise, we risk losing the confidence of investors, consumers, policymakers and other stakeholders."

On Thursday, the Trump administration rolled back the rules anyway. In so doing, it provided a useful encapsulation of virtually every awful theme of this administration - and what's at stake if President Donald Trump gets reelected.

The new rules, first and foremost, are not merely anti-science, but anti-measurement. That is, the rollback's primary initial impact is to keep Americans in the dark about a climate-damaging pollutant.

"How could we as an advanced society not want to measure these emissions?" asks Michael Greenstone, director of the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute. "This is such a concerted effort to stick our heads in the ground."

Maybe so. But it would be of a piece with Trump's musings about slowing coronavirus testing so Americans don't learn how many cases there are; his administration's decision to cease publishing economic forecasts so Americans can't assess the problems facing the economy; and its actions to stop collecting or publishing inconvenient data on all sorts of other troubles.