The U.S. has two economies. How much longer will the losing side stand for that?

In that first economy, U.S. home-builder confidence just matched its highest level ever, as ultralow interest rates encourage Americans who are still employed to trade up to newer and more spacious houses. In that second economy, home mortgage delinquencies just hit their highest rate since the housing bubble burst a decade ago. Delinquencies for Federal Housing Administration-backed loans — commonly used by lower-income and first-time home buyers — reached their highest level since at least 1979, the earliest year on record.

There's the segment of the economy where retirement accounts are flush. Stock markets recently hit record highs, after all, thanks to loose monetary policy, optimism about a future COVID-19 vaccine and assorted animal spirits. Then there's the large segment of the economy that owns no stocks, has little to nothing saved for retirement and isn't sharing in this wealth creation.

One has to wonder how much longer the two economies can continue diverging, before the depressed economy begins to weigh down the buoyant one — particularly given the recent expiration of the federal $600 weekly jobless benefit, a lifeline that had enabled those in the "bad" economy to continue spending (and feeding their families, and keeping a roof over their heads) as if they were members of the "good" economy.