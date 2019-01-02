It shouldn't be a surprise Mississippi State was flagged for eight penalties for 90 yards, most proving to be costly in one way or another to the Bulldogs.
Given the way a handful of veteran Mississippi State players ran their mouths to a handful of Iowa reserves during a visit to a children's hospital a few days earlier, that lack of discipline forecast what transpired on the turf at Raymond James Stadium.
It also provided the Hawkeyes with some easy motivation. After all, why would a group of upperclassmen spend time at a children's hospital telling a group of sophomores and redshirt freshmen about how they were going to "whoop Iowa's asses.''
Those comments, ill advised in any way shape and form in that setting, only added additional motivation for the Hawkeyes, who played focused, penalty-free football against an undisciplined opponent which couldn't get out of its own way when it needed to the most in the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.